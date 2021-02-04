CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.65.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 413,315 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

