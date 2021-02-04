Cytokinetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,368 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,403% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,311 shares of company stock worth $8,874,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.