D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 4,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DHI opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

