DA Davidson Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

eBay stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 819,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

