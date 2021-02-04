DA Davidson Comments on First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Financial Northwest stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of First Financial Northwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

