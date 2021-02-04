DA Davidson Downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Underperform

DA Davidson cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $133.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -373.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,407 shares of company stock worth $18,512,026. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $6,335,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.