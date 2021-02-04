DAD (DAD) Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. DAD has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $233,603.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAD token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

