Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.59 ($71.28).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.21. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

