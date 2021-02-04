Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $238.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.