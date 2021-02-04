Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.00

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 20404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

