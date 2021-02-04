Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

