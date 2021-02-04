Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Daseke by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 156,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Daseke by 766.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

