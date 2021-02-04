Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 438,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 486,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Daseke by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.