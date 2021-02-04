Datum Achieves Market Cap of $792,847.47 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Datum has a market cap of $792,847.47 and approximately $78,907.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.62 or 0.01302161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.95 or 0.05613147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

