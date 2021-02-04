Dave Ristow Acquires 1,852 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CFO Dave Ristow purchased 1,852 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $12,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QUMU stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $923,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

