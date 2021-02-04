DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $144,185.17 and $564.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01263003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.59 or 0.05582859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars.

