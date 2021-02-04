Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0634 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $604,827.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00069309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.01301730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.89 or 0.05973895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.