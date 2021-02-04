DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 6,070 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

