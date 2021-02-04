Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 32,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,783. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $456,496.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.