Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 32,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

In other news, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $456,496.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

