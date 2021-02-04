Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE DDF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 24,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

