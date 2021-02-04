Dero (DERO) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Dero has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $210,988.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,046.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.80 or 0.04326495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00391724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.77 or 0.01138490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00476699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00401586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00247142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,350,752 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars.

