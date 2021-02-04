Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,750,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,164 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 356,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 604,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,133,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,640,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

