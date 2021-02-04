Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $484,215.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $484,215.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00018378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000266 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001977 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 147.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

