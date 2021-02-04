Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy completed an all-stock merger with WPX Energy, which will strengthen its operations in the prolific Permian Basin. Devon’s shareholders will own 53% of the combined company and its headquarter will be in Oklahoma City. Devon’s cost management, divestiture of Canadian assets, and completion of the Barnett Shale gas assets sale will allow it to focus on its holdings in four high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins as well as utilize divestiture proceeds to lower debt levels. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past three months, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE DVN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

