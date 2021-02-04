Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $5.14 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $5.14 million and $1,422.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00091767 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,569,136 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

