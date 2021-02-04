Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

