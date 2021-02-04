Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday.

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $249.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

