Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $22.36. 13,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,585. The stock has a market cap of $662.30 million, a PE ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

