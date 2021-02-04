Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

DGII stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,762. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $681.26 million, a PE ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

