Digi International’s (DGII) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.