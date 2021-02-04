Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Up 6.5%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.16. 142,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 173,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

In other news, Director Bernard Whitney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,325 shares of company stock worth $9,152,153. 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth $165,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

