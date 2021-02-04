Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 247.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

