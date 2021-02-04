Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS traded up $15.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 381,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

