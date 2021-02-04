Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.37 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.67-0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.44.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $12.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.19. 14,455,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,416. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

