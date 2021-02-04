Digiwage Price Down 62.9% This Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded down 62.9% against the dollar. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $17,525.76 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

