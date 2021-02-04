DigixDAO Market Cap Hits $37.19 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $308.43 or 0.00835835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $37.19 million and approximately $665,314.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.01176561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048542 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.01 or 0.04620552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 120,582 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

