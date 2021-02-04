Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.82

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.82 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 83246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

