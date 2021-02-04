Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Ryan Nicholson Sells 2,237 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.88. 524,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

