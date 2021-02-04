Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,628.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

