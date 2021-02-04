Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading 9.8% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.15. 1,278,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 661,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dorian LPG by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

