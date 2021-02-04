DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 159,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,127. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

