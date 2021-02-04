DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 8.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $59.31. 31,502,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 16,614,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

