Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $30.53. 674,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,337,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

