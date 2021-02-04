Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,650,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 17,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 163,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,286. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $940,024. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

