Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $7.63 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average of $267.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,349 shares of company stock valued at $407,601,189 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.