Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.