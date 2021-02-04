Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Rite Aid worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

