Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Ebix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ebix by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

