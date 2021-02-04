Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,343 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Atkore International Group worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atkore International Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atkore International Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 150,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

